Justin Fields Reveals His Message To Rookie Teammate

Chicago Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins struggled in his first game with extensive action and quarterback Justin Fields suffered for it. But the Bears rookie quarterback had a positive message for his teammate.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Fields said he told Jenkins that “everything is going to be fine”. He said he pointed to his own difficult first start and pledged to Jenkins that things would get better.

“(Teven Jenkins) wanted to play better than he did. But that being his first game, it’s not going to be perfect. I just told him everything is going to be fine… My first start, I had one net passing yard. It’s going to get better,” Fields said.

Fields was sacked twice and threw two interceptions in the face of the Green Bay Packers’ pass rush this past week. The Bears went on to lose that game 45-30.

It’s been a rough year all around for the Chicago Bears as they begin to rebuild with Justin Fields as their quarterback. But like many of the rebuilding NFL teams, those struggles have mostly translated into low offensive and defensive rankings and more losses than wins.

Fields in particular has underwhelmed as a rookie. He’s thrown just six touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing less than 58-percent of his passes. He’s also lost six consecutive starts.

But Fields is showing good leadership by talking up his struggling teammates. That bodes well as the Bears try to put a bow on this lost season.