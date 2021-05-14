Justin Fields Lays Out His Plan For Rookie Season With Bears

The Chicago Bears made an aggressive move up in the NFL Draft, trading up to draft Ohio State star Justin Fields. The move comes after the team picked up Andy Dalton, following a failed run at Russell Wilson.

Many believed Fields was the second-best quarterback in the draft, even after he went fourth among quarterbacks. The top three selections were all QBs: Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and Trey Lance to the San Francisco 49ers. Even after two impressive years as starter of the Buckeyes, most anticipate that Dalton will be the Week 1 starter.

That doesn’t mean that Fields isn’t gunning for the job. When asked if he plans to be the starter in Week 1, he made a bold proclamation: anyone who doesn’t think they should start has “no reason to be here.”

“Of course. I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job, and if not, there’s no reason for you to be here. Of course I’m going to do everything that I can to get that starting job,” Fields said from minicamp today.

Justin Fields on the starting QB job: "I'm gonna do everything that I can to get that starting job. It's not up to me, Coach Nagy has a set plan on my development." pic.twitter.com/6u2b16HkFS — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 14, 2021

He continued that though, acknowledging that head coach Matt Nagy is probably planning to have Dalton in there to start the year. He appears to have respect for whatever plan the Bears have for him.

“It’s not up to me. Coach Nagy has a set plan on my development, but I’m just going to work hard, and keep my head down, and just keep grinding it out every day.”

Of course, we’ve seen teams’ plans go out the window when a rookie quarterback is clearly the guy. That famously happened with Wilson his rookie year, when the third-rounder beat out free agent signee Matt Flynn, the expected starter, in training camp. He hasn’t looked back.

We’ll see if Justin Fields can make a similar day one impact, or if he’ll have to wait his turn.

[CBS Sports]