Watch: Bears QB Justin Fields Is Already Taking Shots At The Packers

Justin Fields hasn’t made his debut for the Chicago Bears just yet, but he’s already becoming a fan favorite in the Windy City.

On Thursday night, a video of Fields talking about the Bears’ most-hated rival surfaced on Twitter. During warm-ups with an assistant coach, Fields was asked who his center was at Ohio State.

After telling his assistant coach that Josh Myers was his center at Ohio State last season, Fields said that Myers was drafted to “the wrong team.” The wrong team just so happens to be the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay selected Myers with the 62nd overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft. He’ll replace All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who, ironically enough, also went to Ohio State.

Fields and Myers had a strong connection on the field for the Buckeyes. But now, they’ll have to face each other twice each season.

Here’s the video of Fields talking about Myers and the Packers:

Justin Fields already hates Green Baypic.twitter.com/7i7UMKnnaF — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) June 4, 2021

Chicago and Green Bay are set to square off on Oct. 17 and Dec. 12 this season.

It’s too early to tell if Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback for either one of those matchups. Bears head coach Matt Nagy has made it clear that he won’t rush Fields’ development.

In the event that Fields does get to start against “the wrong team,” it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.

[Bears Film Room]