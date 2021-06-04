The Spun

Watch: Bears QB Justin Fields Is Already Taking Shots At The Packers

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Fields hasn’t made his debut for the Chicago Bears just yet, but he’s already becoming a fan favorite in the Windy City.

On Thursday night, a video of Fields talking about the Bears’ most-hated rival surfaced on Twitter. During warm-ups with an assistant coach, Fields was asked who his center was at Ohio State.

After telling his assistant coach that Josh Myers was his center at Ohio State last season, Fields said that Myers was drafted to “the wrong team.” The wrong team just so happens to be the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay selected Myers with the 62nd overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft. He’ll replace All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who, ironically enough, also went to Ohio State.

Fields and Myers had a strong connection on the field for the Buckeyes. But now, they’ll have to face each other twice each season.

Here’s the video of Fields talking about Myers and the Packers:

Chicago and Green Bay are set to square off on Oct. 17 and Dec. 12 this season.

It’s too early to tell if Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback for either one of those matchups. Bears head coach Matt Nagy has made it clear that he won’t rush Fields’ development.

In the event that Fields does get to start against “the wrong team,” it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.

