Justin Fields Explains How He Studies The Bears’ Playbook

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields got his first taste of NFL-level workouts this past week and has already made an early impression on the organization.

Fields has quickly displayed a competitive mindset, but has also shown a commitment to learning. Already, the former Ohio star has devised a way to thoroughly learn the Bears offensive playbook.

“I think it’s just constantly looking over it with flash cards and stuff like that,” Fields said Friday in a press conference. “I’ve been doing that. Just looking at it. After we meet, going over it 30-45 minutes by myself, kinda just reading over my notes and stuff like that. As I’ve said before, as time goes along I’ll get more used to the playbook and I’ll eventually know it like the back of my hands. It’s just gonna come with time. I used the flash cards for our formations. I just draw up our formations on the flash cards and just look through it.”

Justin Fields says he uses flash cards to study Chicago Bears playbook:https://t.co/L5Bq4Tej4x pic.twitter.com/fT68rmu2nA — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 17, 2021

Fields clearly has a good routine for learning the Bears offensive system and the organization has to be pleased to hear about their rookie quarterback’s dedication. The No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has already spoken at length with head coach Matt Nagy about how he’ll fit into Chicago’s scheme.

“We’ve had most of our conversations on how he sees me fitting into this offense and fitting into his scheme,” Fields said on SiriusXM NFL Radio last week. “We’re definitely excited for the future. My job of course is to come in here, work hard everyday, become the best player and the best quarterback I can be….I think a few things at Ohio State that we might not have done that multiple teams in the NFL are doing so I’m just kind of getting used to those things and I know the terminology is going to be different here when it comes to different concepts and different protections.

“I think once I get into the rhythm of learning that stuff and here for a period of time it’ll be all smooth sailing and I’ll pretty much have everything down and I’m excited.”

It sounds like Fields is off to a good start, but we’ll see how his learning process continues this summer.