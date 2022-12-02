Justin Fields Takes Important Step Towards Starting On Sunday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was inactive last Sunday due to a shoulder injury. That probably won't be the case this weekend against the Packers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Fields was a full participant in Friday's practice.

The Bears then removed Fields from their injury report, a strong sign that he's in line to start this Sunday.

With Fields back in the lineup, the Bears should be able to move the ball much better than they did last week. The offense had 292 total yards and 10 points in a loss to the Jets.

Fields has made a lot of strides this season. He'll enter Week 13 with 1,642 passing yards, 834 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

This Sunday's matchup should favor Fields. Last weekend, the Packers gave up over 150 rushing yards to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Kickoff for the Bears-Packers game is at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.