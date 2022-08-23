Justin Fields Will Play This Week: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

When the Chicago Bears take the field for their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, second-year quarterback Justin Fields will be in full uniform.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday that most starters will get 25-30 snaps in the preseason finale. This includes Fields, who appeared in the first two preseason games.

Fields, 23, is still adjusting to a new system in Chicago. Eberflus has been complimentary about the young quarterback's development throughout training camp.

Even though Fields has been under pressure a lot this preseason, Bears fans are glad he'll see an increase in reps this upcoming weekend.

"Not mad about this," one person said. "They could use the reps."

"Saturday just got MUCH more interesting," another person wrote.

By playing Fields in the preseason finale, the Bears won't have to worry about any rust in Week 1.

Last week, Fields completed five passes for 39 yards. We'll see if he can have a more productive outing this Saturday.

The Bears and Browns will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.