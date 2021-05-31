Kay Adams Has Suggestion For Bears QB Justin Fields

As a diehard Chicago Bears fan and someone who quite literally begged her team to draft a quarterback, Good Morning Football host Kay Adams was delighted that her team drafted Justin Fields. And now that she has the quarterback she wants, she has some suggestions for how he can thrive.

On a recent edition of Good Morning Football, Adams advised that Fields model his game after Chiefs all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She believes there are a lot of similarities between the two and that Bears head coach Matt Nagy – who helped develop Mahomes in Kansas City – can help him develop into a Mahomes-esque player.

“If I’m looking at Justin Fields in Chicago… he’s got a big arm, he’s super athletic, is it crazy to have him try and model his game after Patrick Mahomes,” Adams said, via 247Sports. “You might think so because they are different but they have similar play styles. There are similarities between the two. It’s more than that. Mahomes makes a lot of wild plays, but his ability to make quick decisions is why it works. He’s so good on a consistent basis because he makes quick decisions. I think that’s a great lesson for any quarterback to learn.

“I think Justin Fields can pick that up by watching Patrick Mahomes. Lets not forget Matt Nagy was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Kansas City. I don’t think he gets enough credit for being there with Mahomes before he blew up and had his insane season, as far as development, I don’t think it gets mentioned enough. If there’s anybody who can get the best out of Justin Fields’ skillset, which play style wise is similar to Patrick Mahomes, I think it’s Matt Nagy.”

Just about every head coach in the NFL would like to develop a player into the kind of player Patrick Mahomes is. But that’s much easier said than done.

Justin Fields is a tremendous athlete with a great arm. But the Kansas City Chiefs have also done a great job of surrounding him with talent.

The likelihood that Fields will throw for 50 touchdowns in one of his first two seasons is slim. But if he can at least bring some level of the greatness he brought to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Bears might finally have the franchise QB they’ve been waiting years for.

Should Justin Fields take Kay Adams up on her suggestion?