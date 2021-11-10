Keyshawn Johnson Has A Telling Admission On Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has taken tremendous strides over the past few weeks, proving why the Bears’ front office moved up in the first round of this year’s draft to select him with the 11th overall pick.

During this Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson made a very interesting comment about Fields. He believes the Ohio State product has already shown that he can be the Bears’ franchise quarterback for the next decade.

“If I’m the Chicago Bears, come the offseason, I’m surrounding him with talent no matter who the coach is – whether they retain Matt Nagy or find some offensive guy or defensive guy that’ll hire the right people,” Johnson said. “They got their quarterback down for the next 10-12 years.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky agreed with Johnson’s take, saying “He’s [Fields] the most important draft pick in the history of the organization.”

Fields has received a lot of love this week for his performance against the Steelers. He finished that game with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also raved about Fields this Wednesday. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Kiper hinted at the Bears having the best quarterback in the NFC North for years to come.

“Think about that division moving forward,” Kiper said. “Who may have the best QB for the next 10 or 12 years? Could be the Chicago Bears.”

Fields won’t be playing this weekend since the Bears are currently on their bye week. NFL fans can see him back in action on Nov. 21 against the Ravens.