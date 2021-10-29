Bears Make Official Decision On Star Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

It’s still early in the 2021-22 season, but the Chicago Bears may need to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to keep their season alive. Such a quest will prove difficult due to the latest status update on star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The Bears have ruled out Mack – who’s dealing with a foot injury – for Sunday’s 49ers game. This is a pretty significant setback for the Chicago defense, which has to try and contain the 49ers’ heavy-rushing attack.

Mack had played in every regular-season game up to this point in the season, despite missing a few weeks of practice because of his foot injury. Sunday’s 49ers game will be the first game he’s missed all season.

The Bears have ruled out Khalil Mack (foot) for Sunday’s game with the 49ers. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 29, 2021

It’s plausible the Chicago Bears place Khalil Mack on the short-term injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least three weeks. Matt Nagy discussed Mack’s injury earlier this week and left the door open for a number of possibilities.

“The only thing I would say to that is we’re working through everything right now with Khalil, you know,” Nagy said on a Zoom call, via ESPN.com. “As everybody knows, he’s been battling through his foot injury. The last several weeks you’ve seen that with practice. There’s been absolutely no decisions made. We’ll just kind of see where that all ends up.

“… Khalil is going through right now with our trainers and just trying to make sure where everything’s at, the doctors, mentally and physically you go through different stages and so we’ll have those discussions. We’re not there yet. But literally I think we’re at a point right now where it’s really good for him to get as many answers as he can get with where he is at.”

The Bears take on the 49ers at Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.