Kristin Cavallari Spotted With New Man After Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari has reportedly been spotted with a new man and it apparently led to Jay Cutler deleting his Instagram.

The former NFL quarterback and the reality TV star announced earlier this year that they were splitting up. Cutler and Cavallari had been together for 10 years.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the couple announced.

Cutler has been quite active on Instagram in the months following the split, but his account has apparently been deleted.

According to E! News, Cutler deleted his Instagram account after Cavallari was spotted with an old fling, Stephen Colletti.

A source tells E! News, “In the wake of the photo, Jay was getting a lot of heat on social media. He was over it and deleted his account.” It’s unclear what type of comments were being made to Jay, as his account was wiped from the social media app all together.

Cavallari shared the photo on her own Instagram page.

The sports world will miss Cutler’s Instagram activity. Hopefully the former NFL quarterback decides to get back on the platform soon.