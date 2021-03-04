Former Bears Player Hints That ‘Major Splash’ Is On The Way

The Chicago Bears have been seemingly connected to almost every major rumor this NFL offseason. The NFC North organization has been featured in the conversation to make a move for either Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, making for some intersting trade scenarios moving forward.

The Bears find themselves in the middle of the offseason circus after an uninspiring 8-8 year in 2020. The organization was the beneficiary of the added playoff spot, winning them a blowout loss in the Wild Card round against the New Orleans Saints. The outcome sent them back to the drawing board this spring, in desperate need of shaking things up.

Kyle Long, who played in Chicago for the entirety of his seven-year career from 2013-2019, feels strongly that his former team will make some key moves this offseason.

“Something tells me the bears are gonna make a massive splash (in a good way) the fans deserve it,” Long wrote on Thursday.

Something tells me the bears are gonna make a massive splash (in a good way) the fans deserve it — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 4, 2021

A few fans responded to Long almost immediately, wondering if he had any inside information he could share with the Bears fanbase.

However, the former offensive lineman didn’t reveal if he’d been hearing things from within the organization. Instead, he encouraged one Twitter to user to put themselves into the front office’s shoes. In doing, Long said you would realize “you gotta make a big move.”

I know Nagy and pace are against the wall and the only thing you can do there is empty your magazine https://t.co/VZ52UJJjIo — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 4, 2021

Put yourselves in their shoes you gotta make a big move https://t.co/UUYDO71Pfc — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 4, 2021

Long makes a valid point with his most recent tweet. The Bears are stuck in NFL purgatory: not quite good enough to be a deep postseason contender, but still with solid talent on the roster.

Part of the issue remains the huge question mark at quarterback looming over the Bears prior heading 2021. Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles remain on the roster, but Chicago has emerged as a potential landing spot for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, both of whom are disappointed with their current situations.

General manager Ryan Pace recognizes the importance of solidifying the position this offseason and claimed that the organization is already working on a plan.

“Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation. That includes players on our roster, players in free agency, trade, the draft or a combination of all of those,” Pace said earlier this week. “We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

What the particulars of that plan are we might never know. It’s also possible that the Bears hit another roadblock. But one thing’s for sure: change needs to happen in Chicago, sooner rather than later.