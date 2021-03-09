Kyle Long Has Message For Fans After Coming Out Of Retirement

With free agency just a week away, NFL teams learned that Kyle Long will be available this offseason. The former Pro Bowl offensive lineman is officially coming out of retirement.

Long, a former first-round pick for the Chicago Bears, retired after the 2019 season. His contract was set to expire at that time, making him a free agent this year.

Though it’s way too early to guess where Long will end up, he did have a message to share with his fans this afternoon.

“Thank you for the well wishes everyone, particularly the amazing Bears fans who have treated me as family for years,” Long wrote on Twitter.

Long’s tweet has led many fans in Chicago to believe that he’ll be signing somewhere else this offseason.

Injuries derailed Long from living up to his true potential, as he made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons before dealing with various medical issues. He ended up missing 20 games in his final two seasons with the Bears.

It’s very possible Long has a few great years left in the tank. However, he’ll need to first prove that he can stay on the field for all 16 games.

The good news for any team interested in Long is that he reportedly feels “healthy, happy, nasty and shredded.”