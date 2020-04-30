Longtime NFL WR Ted Ginn Jr. Signs With New Team

Earlier this month, veteran NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. made his future plans very clear: he wants to keep playing.

Ginn told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that he believes he’s “still got a few more years left in me.” Well, two weeks later, the former No. 9 overall pick in the draft found his new landing spot.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Ginn is headed to the NFC North. He’s reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Ginn just capped off his 13th season in the league and third with the Saints. In 16 games (nine starts) with New Orleans last year, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr, source said. Chicago has been searching for a speed WR, now they have one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Chicago is an interesting landing spot for Ginn, who could fill the spot left by fellow speedy wide receiver Taylor Gabriel after signed with the Cleveland Browns.

After grabbing 53 receptions in his first season with the Saints, Ginn struggled to find the same form over the next two season – missing time with injuries.

In addition to the Saints, the former Ohio State star has played for the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Ginn’s best season came with the Panthers in 2015, when he set a career-high in receiving touchdowns with 10.