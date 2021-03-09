Look: Allen Robinson Likes Telling Tweet After Franchise Tag

The Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on Allen Robinson on Monday, and the star wide receiver doesn’t appear to be too happy about it.

Robinson made it clear last year he wants to sing a longterm contract. Whatever negotiations were had between the receiver and the Bears ended at some point last season.

For whatever reason, Chicago’s front office has been reluctant to sign Robinson to a longterm contract. Instead, the Bears placed the franchise tag on the 6-foot-3 wideout. That still leaves the door open to a longterm contract, but could also further complicate Robinson’s relationship with the organization.

Robinson doesn’t appear to be happy after the Bears franchise tagged him on Monday. He recently liked a tweet from Torrey Smith which reads: “The franchise tag sucks!”

Earlier this off-season, Allen Robinson made it sound like he was ready to enter free agency and venture on in the next chapter of his life.

“For myself, as a person and a player, I think the city of Chicago has an outstanding fan base. The best fan base I’ve played for in the NFL,” Robinson said, via Go Long with Tyler Dunne. “I am thoughtful of that through the process because — for myself — I never want to feel like I don’t enjoy the city of Chicago. They’ve embraced my foundation in the community. I built a ton of relationships. But, unfortunately, those aren’t the things that weigh the most in a situation like this.”

Despite his best wishes, Robinson will spend the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.