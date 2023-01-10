Look: Bears Announce Decision On Quarterback Justin Fields

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Bears clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft this past weekend. It didn't take long for people to question if Justin Fields will remain the face of the franchise.

Technically speaking, the Bears could use the first pick on Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

When asked if Fields would be the Bears' starting quarterback in 2023, general manager Ryan Poles responded, "Yeah."

Even though Poles said he's committed to Fields, he'll evaluate this year's quarterback prospects.

"We are going to do the same as we have always done," Poles said. "We are going to evaluate the entire draft class"

Fields showed a lot of promise during the 2022 season, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Of course, Fields' passing numbers don't tell the entire story. The Ohio State product had 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 160 attempts.

Fields is under team control for the next three seasons. The Bears could, in theory, build around him and see if he takes that next step in his third season.