A few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears fell to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played well, but the team suffered from drops and a failure to get anything going offensively. In the end, the Saints walked out with a 21-9 win.

For the past few weeks, Trubisky has been spending some time away from the field. That includes plenty of time with longtime girlfriend Hillary Gallagher.

The pair has been together for a few years, but on Tuesday, Trubisky decided to take things to the next level. In a post on her Instagram story, Gallagher revealed she and the Bears quarterback are engaged.

A few hours later, she posted a photo and video of the moment.

“Fiancé🤍💍 Can’t wait to spend forever with my soulmate,” she wrote on the post.

It’s great news for the couple!

Now, the next biggest thing on the radar for Trubisky is a new contract. Chicago declined his fifth-year option, making the quarterback a free agent heading into the 2021 season.

Most analyst expect him to re-sign with the Bears. However, there is a possibility that he ends up playing for a new team next season. The 2021 offseason could see star quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson change teams as well.

Until then, congratulations are in order for Mitchell and his new fiancee, Hillary!