The Russell Wilson trade rumors are heating up, and now it appears the Chicago Bears are in the mix for a potential blockbuster deal.

Wilson has yet to demand a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Were a deal to take place, though, the Seahawks quarterback reportedly has four preferred landing spots, Chicago being one of them.

Bears fans haven’t had much to be excited about in regards to quarterback play these past few seasons. Wilson wouldn’t only solve those quarterback problems, he’d turn Chicago into a Super Bowl contender.

Running back Tarik Cohen is well aware of the trade rumors involving Wilson and the Bears. He tagged the Seahawks quarterback in his latest tweet.

Take a look.

@DangeRussWilson you called bro ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

It’s hard to believe how poorly the Seahawks have managed the situation involving their franchise quarterback. But there’s still time to try and salvage the situation.

Wilson has two main sources of frustration. First, he’s tired of being left out of Seattle’s decision making. Second, he’s tired of getting hit so often during games. The Seahawks could solve both problems by involving Wilson in the team’s 2021 NFL Draft process.

Seattle’s priority this off-season has to be building a better offensive line capable of giving Wilson ample time in the pocket. Doing so could help relieve the tension between Wilson and the Seahawks’ front office.

The Bears, meanwhile, should sell the house to try and acquire Wilson. It’s worth a shot, at the very least.