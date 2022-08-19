Look: Fans Are Worried About Justin Fields Behind Bears Offensive Line

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Fields might be running for his life each and every Sunday this upcoming 2022 season.

Fields played the first series in the Bears-Seahawks preseason game this Thursday night. His offensive line didn't give him much time in the pocket.

The former Ohio State star either had to get the pass out in a second or two or escape the pocket because his offensive line protection was so bad.

"If the Bears want Justin Fields to play 17 games this season, they’ll have to run a lot of boots. That offensive line looks like a major work in progress," said Bonta Hill.

"Bears fans when their offensive line gives Justin fields more than 2 seconds in the pocket," a fan joked.

"Bears O Line is terrifying. Fields gonna be running for his life this season," said Peter Guy.

"The offensive strategy looks sharp, and Justin Fields looks good. This offensive line, however, is going to be a problem," one fan said.

"Bears offensive line having a tough go to start. Fields was under pressure a lot on his one drive. Second-team unit dealing with injuries (Corey Dublin just got here last week and in at center for Dieter Eiselen, Shon Coleman holds/got beat)," wrote Courtney Cronin.

The Bears may seriously want to consider trading for a more quality offensive lineman or two. Justin Fields deserves it.