On Tuesday afternoon, three veteran quarterbacks came off the free agent markeet within the span of 30 minutes.

The first of which was Andy Dalton, who will be leaving the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Not long after his new deal was announced, both Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett signed with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins respectively.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears. He’ll have the chance to earn an extra $3 million in incentives.

Not long after the news broke, fans, analysts and even former players started weighing in on the decision. One former Chicago Bears star wasn’t exactly pleased with the new addition.

Lance Briggs took to Twitter with a face-palm emoji, showing his disgust with the latest Bears signing.

Check it out.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) March 16, 2021

That’s not exactly the welcome Dalton will be hoping for when he officially signs his new deal later this week. According to multiple reports, the Bears made a run at trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

After Seattle rebuffed the Bears’ trade offers, Chicago scrambled to find a capable starting quarterback. During the 2020 season, Dalton had 2,170 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in relief duty for Dak Prescott.

Is Dalton an improvement over Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles?

We’ll find out when the Bears take the field in a few months.