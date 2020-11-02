Look: Javon Wims’ New Wikipedia Page Is Going Viral

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims is quickly becoming a household name for punching Saints defender CJ Gardner-Johnson today. And his Wikipedia page is going viral in the process.

The page is being changed rapidly by fans and foes alike. But a few choice screen captures show just how much some NFL fans loved seeing him start swinging.

One change to the Wikipedia page had Wims listed as a “professional boxer” in the “Chicago Boxing Club”. The last change that Panthers running back Mike Davis was able to capture credits him with making his “professional boxing debut” against the Saints.

Another fan was a little more ridiculous. “On The Day After Halloween Of 2020, Homeboy Threw Mad Punches At Mr Saints Playa.”

They come in all shapes and sizes on Wikipedia.

Unfortunately for anyone else trying to have some fun, the page has since been fixed and locked.

Scroll to the bottom!! pic.twitter.com/zDzcGomuI0 — Jamie Stiles (@jstiles12) November 1, 2020

Javon Wims threw two punches at Gardner-Johnson after the Saints defender poked Bears wideout Anthony Miller in the face. Wims grabbed a chain around the Saint defender’s neck and started swinging before officials and other players intervened.

The Bears wide receiver was promptly ejected from the game. And it’s very possible he’s played his final snaps for the Chicago Bears too.

But for one shining moment on one week in the NFL, everyone knows the name “Javon Wims.”