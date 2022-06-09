Look: Justin Fields Is Still Really Good At Baseball

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Justin Fields ultimately chose football over baseball, but make no mistake, he still knows how to get a hold of one during batting practice.

On Thursday, Fields was filmed taking some swings at Wrigley Field. At one point, the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears sent a ball into the seats.

Unsurprisingly, this video of Fields obliterating a baseball has gone viral on social media.

Fields played shortstop and second base at Harrison High School back in Georgia.

Even though Fields didn't play baseball at the collegiate level, Ohio State coach Greg Beals tried to recruit him to the diamond.

We'd imagine Fields is content with the way his career has played out so far. After lighting it up on the gridiron at Ohio State, he became the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields will be tasked with taking a sophomore leap this fall with the Bears. And if not, he could always see if the Cubs need a hand.