Look: Justin Fields Officially Signs With Chicago Bears

Just over five weeks ago, the Chicago Bears traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take Ohio State Buckeyes QB Justin Fields No. 11 overall. This week, they made that relationship official.

On Thursday, the Bears announced that Fields is officially a member of the Chicago Bears, signing his rookie contract. Per ProFootballTalk, Fields gets a fully guaranteed four-year, $18.87 million contract with an $11 million signing bonus. The team will have the option of picking up a variable fifth-year option after his third year.

Chicago offered up a lot to ensure that they got Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. They gave up two mid-round draft picks and their 2022 first-round pick to move up from 20th to 11th and get him.

While the Bears opted not to name him the immediate starter unlike some other teams who took QBs in the first round this year, it seems pretty likely that he’ll get some reps as a rookie. Bears head coach Matt Nagy is already raving about him.

The Buckeye is officially a Bear. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/gfneL5tBVZ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 11, 2021

The #Bears agreed to terms with first-round pick Justin Fields on a fully guaranteed four-year, $18,871,952 contract that includes a $11,085,056 signing bonus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

As the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2019 to 2020, Fields was a bonafide superstar. He threw for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns with only nine picks while completing over 68-percent of his passes.

Fields finished top seven in the Heisman Trophy voting twice and was a finalist in 2019. He also led the Buckeyes on back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff, going 1-2 in that postseason.

Now he’s a member of the Bears and hoping to become the elite NFL quarterback that so many of his predecessors have struggled to be.