Look: Justin Fields Receives Standing Ovation From Chicago Cubs Fans

Since going No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, quarterback Justin Fields has been making his presence known in the city of Chicago. And there’s no better way than going to a Chicago Cubs game.

During Friday’s game between the Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Fields was in attendance. He was joined by several of his fellow rookies, and was introduced to the crowd by the PA announcer.

As their names were announced, Fields stood up from his seat and waved to the crowd. He made sure to point a finger up to signify his No. 1 jersey number.

Fields was met with a roaring applause from thousands of Cubs fans. No doubt a ton of them are Bears fans as well.

Justin Wrigley

🤝

Iconic Chicago Fields pic.twitter.com/inF1J8tcnM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2021

The quarterback position has been a difficult one for the Bears to nail down for the better part of 15 years. Though they’ve made the playoffs twice in the last three years, they’ve been one-and-done both times.

After finally giving up on the Mitch Trubisky project at the end of this season, the Bears decided to go with another young quarterback, and made Fields their man.

The Bears paid a pretty penny to move up for him. But if Fields has the goods, he’ll be worth everything.

So far, he’s making it clear that he wants to be a part of the city of Chicago on top of the team itself.