Look: Kyle Orton Is Trending On Social Media On Monday

It’s been over five years since quarterback Kyle Orton last played a professional football game. But the former starting quarterback for no less than five teams has seen his name resurface on social media today.

On Monday, the NFL on CBS Twitter account shared a post showing just how far ahead Tom Brady is on the all-time touchdown list than some NFL legends. On the list were six Hall of Fame quarterbacks – John Elway, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Terry Bradshaw, Kurt Warner and Troy Aikman.

But Orton also appeared on that list just below Aikman thanks to his 101 career touchdown passes. Naturally, that raised a lot of eyebrows for people.

Despite starting 82 games for five different teams, Orton never appeared in a playoff game. His 42-40 overall record makes him about as average as average gets for a quarterback who played as long as he did.

So he’s not exactly an “NFL legend,” and fans let CBS know it on Twitter:

Putting Kyle Orton is this tweet was absolute genius. Probably doubled the traffic on here. pic.twitter.com/Vy7BCOfeFk — Hayden Brush (@Hayd3nBrush) October 25, 2021

Wait, why is Kyle Orton considered a “legend”? — Andrew Rudolph (@arudo95) October 25, 2021

Kyle Orton — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) October 25, 2021

Would love to know the editorial process that got Kyle Orton on this list — #1 dan arnold fan (@thecouchnap) October 25, 2021

Kyle Orton was a fifth round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft but went 10-5 as a starter for the Bears in 2005. However, he was benched in favor of Rex Grossman for the Bears’ playoff game that year.

The following season he was demoted to third-string quarterback and did not play. But he had a resurgent season in 2008, going 9-6 but failing to make the playoffs.

Orton was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2009 as part of the blockbuster Jay Cutler trade. He went 12-21 in Denver and spent the final few years bouncing around the league as a backup.

In the 2014 season, Orton went 7-5, helping to lead the Buffalo Bills to their first winning season since 2004. He retired after the season.