Look: Matt Nagy Has Embarrassing Press Conference Moment

Today’s game was not a good one for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. The postgame Zoom press conference wasn’t much better.

Chicago lost 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans, suffering its third-straight defeat. It was the fourth time this year the Bears failed to score 20 points, and fed up fans are calling for Nick Foles to be benched.

After the game, Nagy was in the process of holding his customary virtual conference with Bears media when the lights went out in the room.

Below is the image that members of the press were left with.

The lights went out during Matt Nagy's postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/8WEmt2R6Ls — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 8, 2020

Nagy is going to have to do something quickly to try and stop the bleeding. Chicago’s next three games are massive, all against divisional opponents.

The Bears will host the 3-5 Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football next week. Following a bye, they’ll travel to Lambeau Field to meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football on November 29.

A home date with the Detroit Lions on December 6 wraps up that trip around the NFC North. If Chicago can go 2-1 in those games, they should find themselves in good position in the playoff race heading into the final four weeks of the season.