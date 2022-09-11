Look: NFL Stadium Looks Terrifying Before Kickoff Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field before the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The weather in Chicago for this afternoon's opener between the Bears and 49ers is slated to be less than ideal.

To be more specific, heavy rain and winds are in the forecast, and there's a flash flood warning in affect for the Windy City area. You're a real diehard if you're going to be in the stands at Soldier Field today.

San Francisco 49ers beat writer Matt Barrows' press box photo of the stadium reveals a dark and foreboding scene which resembles something out of the Old Testament.

Both teams had better hope the recently resodded grass at Soldier Field can hold up in the elements.

The Bears and 49ers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET today.

Chicago will be playing its first game under new head coach Matt Eberflus, while San Francisco will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Trey Lance.