Look: NFL Star Claims His Former Team Lied To Him

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Prior to the trade deadline, the Bears dealt All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens for a pair of draft picks. That move came as a surprise to the former No. 8 pick.

In an interview with The Athletic, Smith opened up about his conversations with the Bears' front office.

For starters, Bears general manager Ryan Poles apparently told Smith that he would be the centerpiece of their defense.

Although the Bears couldn't agree to a long-term extension with Smith in the offseason, Poles told him "numerous times" that he didn't plan on trading him.

Clearly, the Bears had other ideas.

“I thought Poles would ship me out, but he told me numerous times, ‘I don’t plan to trade you at all,'” Smith said. “So I was like, ‘I guess I won’t be going anywhere.’ He said we’d talk at the end of the season.”

Smith is already making a noticeable impact in Baltimore, racking up 37 tackles and two sacks in five games.

There's a very good chance Smith will sign a lucrative contract in the offseason.