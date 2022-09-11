Look: NFL World Reacts To Awful Sideline Paint Job

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NFL might need to start giving breathalyzer tests to the people that paint the sidelines before the games because one sideline came out looking wild.

At Soldier Field for today's game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, the sideline paint has been going viral. One of the sidelines starting looking like a squiggly line rather than the perfect straight line.

Granted, the weather in Chicago isn't great right now. Rainfall could have had an influence on the people putting down the lines if it was done during inclement weather.

Nevertheless, thousands have taken to Twitter to rip the Bears' stadium for having such ridiculous to their field. Some of the comments are cute while others are downright brutal:

We don't know what on earth happened to get the field looking that way, but someone had to have noticed before the game, right? It's almost inconceivable that in this day and age something like that can go unnoticed before a game.

If it wasn't then someone is going to need a stern talking to - or more.

Lines in the NFL are so crucial to the flow of the game that mistakes like that can be the difference between winning and losing sometime.

All of that said, it's still pretty funny.