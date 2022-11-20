Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Bears Fans

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A big group of Chicago Bears fans have invaded Atlanta for today's game, and they'll be hard to miss.

Bleav Network social media director Jaryd Wilson tweeted a photo on Sunday showing his brother and 17 other individuals who are in Atlanta for a bachelor party this weekend. All are dressed like former Chicago head coach Mike Ditka.

"My brother is in Atlanta this weekend for a bachelor party and they’re going to the Bears-Falcons game today like this. Incredible," Wilson tweeted.

There's been a largely positive reaction to this picture on social media.

"This is awesome," said sports bettor Philly Godfather.

"Legends," offered PepperLive drummer Yesod Williams.

"This gives me hope for the future," added "College and Kimball" podcast host Jeff Burkhart.

"Even as a #Packers fan, I gotta say, this is one of the greatest things I've ever seen lol,"

"Some of these are real mustaches. The dedication to the cause here is outstanding. 10/10,"

On the flip side, there are some people who think the idea is "f-----g dumb" or that "sitting next to that group for three hours would be my personal hell." You can't please everybody.

The gaggle of Ditkas have seen the Bears take a 10-7 lead on the Falcons midway through the second quarter.