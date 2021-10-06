Look: Ohio State Reacts To The Justin Fields News

The Chicago Bears stopped delaying the inevitable on Wednesday, finally naming former Ohio State star Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback.

Fields had started the last two weeks in place of an injured Andy Dalton, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy kept insisting Dalton was his starter if healthy. Nagy changed his tune today.

“He’s done everything to show us that he’s ready for this opportunity,” Nagy said, via The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

After Nagy’s announcement, Ohio State football congratulated Fields from its official Twitter account.

Fields had a miserable time in his first career start in Week 3, completing only 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards in a 20-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

However, in Week 4, with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor replacing Nagy as the play caller, Fields looked like the player Chicago traded up for to draft at No. 11 overall.

In a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions, Fields completed 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards. He did throw an interception, but overall looked much more comfortable than he had the previous Sunday.

We’ll see how he handles being the full-time starter, beginning with this weekend’s game in Las Vegas against the 3-1 Raiders.