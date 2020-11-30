With their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers yesterday, the Chicago Bears are now riding a five-game losing streak and are 5-6 on the season. Their recent struggles appear to have one star wide receiver wanting out.

Following the game, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson took to Twitter and began giving likes to tweets inviting him to leave Chicago and join other teams. He has since unliked those tweets, but not before people screen-grabbed what he did.

It’s not the first time Robinson has had a contentious relationship with the Bears. He deleted all Bears references in his social media in September and requested a traded shortly thereafter.

But once the season started and the Bears began winning, Robinson went silent. He’s put up 71 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns, and is on pace for the third 1,000-yard season of his career.

Allen Robinson, who is in the final year of his deal, liked a bunch of tweets last night from fans telling him to leave Chicago https://t.co/gXkW9G8cTt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2020

Apparently the losing has brought back some of the problems Robinson had with the team.

“Come to the niners bro,” one fan wrote in a tweet Robinson liked.

“need you in Green Bay,” wrote another.

“Come to the Saints,” wrote a third.

Robinson is in the final year of the three year, $42 million contract he signed with the Bears in 2018. If the Bears miss the playoffs, it seems unlikely that he’ll opt to re-sign, unless they offer an insane amount of money.

Will Allen Robinson be a Chicago Bear in 2021?