Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears made headlines, reportedly offering a package with three first-round picks and two defensive starters for Russell Wilson.

Unfortunately for the Bears, the Seattle Seahawks declined the trade off. After missing out on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, the NFC North organization chose to sign Andy Dalton instead.

Not long after the Dalton news was announced, the organization’s official Twitter account shared a graphic of Dalton in a Bears jersey with the caption “QB 1.” At the time, everyone laughed about it, expecting the Bears to add to the quarterback room.

Well, during the first round of the 2021 draft, the Bears traded up to draft former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Of course, fans brought up the old tweet from the Bears.

Here’s some of the reaction from those on social media.

Dalton might not win the starting quarterback job after all. Justin Fields lit the college football world on fire over the past two seasons, and has the cache necessary to start right away.

Of course, the Bears could decide to start Dalton for a few games if Fields isn’t ready for the big stage just yet. Then again, head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are fighting for their jobs, so Fields will likely play sooner rather than later.

Bears fans might finally have something to cheer about.