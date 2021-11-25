Look: There Was A Bizarre Coin Toss Moment Before Bears-Lions

If you were wondering how this game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears was going to go, the pregame coin toss said it all.

The Lions won the toss and elected to defer, choosing to put their defense on the field first. However, the Bears didn’t want the ball either.

Chicago linebacker Christian Jones tried to defer after the Lions deferred. After being told by the referee that wasn’t possible, Jones finally said his team would receive the opening kickoff.

Lions win the toss and defer. Bears then also try to defer and are told they cannot, so they'll take the ball. Good start. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 25, 2021

The exchange was not televised live on FOX, but the cameras did capture it. The network played the coin toss on replay during the first quarter, much to the delight of announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

chalk up another weiird Thanksgiving coin toss lol pic.twitter.com/mkXch8HfSY — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 25, 2021

Honestly, with the way these teams typically play offense, we can’t blame them for wanting to start out on defense. What a mess though.

After getting the ball, the Bears went three-and-out. Detroit took possession and actually scored on a pretty touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds.

The Lions are still looking for their first win. They currently lead the Bears 7-0 late in the first quarter.