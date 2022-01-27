Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job.

Eberflus will get his first chance to be an NFL head coach with the opportunity. For the last decade, he’s worked his way up the assistant ranks and has spent the last four seasons in charge of the Colts defense.

A strong defensive mind, Eberflus bears a striking resemblance to a former Chicago head coach: Lovie Smith. After his hire was first reported on Thursday, fans and media members started to make the connection.

The clearest similarity between Eberflus and Smith that many pointed out was that the two coaches run similar defenses. Both even use similar terminology when explaining their defensive concepts. Past that, Eberflus and Smith are both well-known for developing strong relationships with their players.

Following the news of the hire, any around the NFL world wondered what other qualities the new Bears head coach might share with the former franchise leader.

Like Lovie Smith's defenses, Eberflus places a huge emphasis on gang tackling/attacking the ball. He uses the term "loafs" (as Lovie did), which Eberflus got from Rod Marinelli in DAL. In fact, depending on what happens in Vegas, Marinelli could be an option for Eberflus' staff. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 27, 2022

Kind of feels like the Bears just hired Lovie Smith again.

Cover-2 guy. Players love playing for him. Pretty even-tempered. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) January 27, 2022

Interesting to see the @ChicagoBears bring in a coach who admittedly subscribes to the Tony Dungy/Lovie Smith/Rod Marinelli principles of how to play defense. Perhaps there is a greater appreciation for that in the Windy City now.. https://t.co/AWmqau8EJ5 — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 27, 2022

Man… Eberflus runs a defense similar to Lovie Smith. Roquan Smith is about to go OFF again, but even more so this time. — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) January 27, 2022

The Colts now have a defensive coordinator search on their hands. Chicago hires a coach who draws a lot of similarities to Lovie Smith. Intriguing spot for him with Justin Fields. https://t.co/JUfH0yrmLh — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 27, 2022

Smith had a strong tenure with the Bears from 2004-2012. He led Chicago to the playoffs in three of his nine seasons, which included a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2006 regular season.

Chicago fired Smith after he posted a 10-6 record with the team in 2012. He ended his time with the franchise with an 81-63 overall record.

Although Smith could never quite lead the Bears to a championship, he gave the organization a sense of stability for the better part of a decade. Since he was let go, the franchise has gone through three head coaches and has made the playoffs just twice.

The Bears are hoping that Eberflus will be the one that turns the tide when he takes over in 2022. Time will tell if he can match Smith’s level of success or if he’ll fall into the recent cycle of disappointment that’s plagued Chicago.