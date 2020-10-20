Manti Te’o Signed To An NFL Team’s Practice Squad

Manti Te’o is getting another shot in the NFL. The former Notre Dame star has signed a practice squad deal with the Chicago Bears.

Te’o has been in the NFL since 2013, when he was taken in the second round by the San Diego Chargers. He played four years with the franchise, and was named as a team captain ahead of the 2016 season. That year, he was held to just three games, after tearing an Achilles in late September.

The following year, Te’o signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. He played in all 16 games in 2017, the only time he has done so during his NFL career, and wound up leading the team with seven tackles for loss. Over the next two years, he played in just eight games for the team.

The 29-year old began the season out of the NFL picture. Today, the Bears have added him as a practice squad member. He’ll look to get things back on track for the surprising 5-1 NFC North team.

We have signed LB Manti Te'o to our practice squad.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 20, 2020

Manti Te’o takes the practice squad spot of kicker Kai Forbath, who was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams earlier today. The Hawaii native is most well known for the bizarre scandal that broke out in January 2013, around the end of his senior season, in which is was revealed that his girlfriend Lennay Kekua, who had reportedly died after a bout with cancer in September 2012, was not a real person.

That year, riding a wave of good press off of the personal tragedies of Kekua’s death, as well as that of his grandmother, Te’o was named as a Heisman finalist. He finished second in voting to Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.

Te’o has played in 62 career NFL games, making 48 starts.

[Chicago Bears]