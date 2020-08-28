Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has found himself in the headlines for his recent controversial post on Instagram. His recent message didn’t just upset his fans in the Windy City, it hurt his former teammates.

Urlacher’s post said “Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

That shot at NBA players was unwarranted, especially since the two situations aren’t related to each other. The Bears have distanced themselves from Urlacher, saying “The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization.”

Although he didn’t completely disassociate himself from Urlacher, former Bears running back Matt Forte had a message for his ex-teammate.

“The comment Brian Urlacher posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence,” Forte wrote on Twitter. “But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts.”

Forte wasn’t done talking about Urlacher, as he also shared this message as well: “And those who refuse to acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victims life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren’t caught by man…but God sees all.”

Maybe comments like this will help Urlacher understand why his recent post on Instagram was so hurtful.

Not too many former teammates have spoken out about Urlacher, but several current players have let their voice be heard on social media. One thing is certain, they are seriously disappointed with the Hall of Famer.

[Matt Forte]