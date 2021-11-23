Matt Nagy Addresses Report Claiming He’s Being Fired

On Tuesday afternoon, Matt Nagy shot down the rumor he’ll be fired after Thursday’s Thanksgiving day game.

Mark Konkol of Patch revealed on Tuesday morning that Nagy has been fired and will coach his last game on Thursday. Why the wait? That’s the big question.

Nagy was asked about the report during his press conference on Tuesday and shot it down in a hurry.

“That is not accurate,” Nagy said of the report. “I had great communication with ownership. … I have not had any discussions.”

Matt Nagy on the report that he's been informed he'll be fired after Thursday's game: "That is not accurate. I had great communication with ownership. … I have not had any discussions." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 23, 2021

This has become a pretty painful situation to watch develop.

The reality is the end is probably near for Matt Nagy and his employment with the Chicago Bears. He’s made too many mind-boggling decisions, especially this season.

Unfortunately, Nagy’s employment with the Chicago Bears and rumors of his firing have started to impact his family life.

Chants of “Fire Nagy” were made at Nagy’s son’s high school football game.

“Chants at Bears games are one thing. Doing them as his sons play in a high school game is something else entirely. And yet, that is exactly what went down during Saturday’s game, as caught on the NFHS Network’s broadcast,” wrote Dan Lyons, via SI.com. “The ‘Fire Nagy’ chants are extremely clear in a clip that has made the rounds on Twitter over the last few days.”

Let’s be perfectly clear about something: Fans have a right to boo and chant whatever they want. And Matt Nagy knows it comes with the territory. But doing this at his son’s playoff game is absolute BS. Be better. https://t.co/yrLf2TU1OJ — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 23, 2021

Matt Nagy can’t catch a break. Neither can his family.

Getting fired might actually be a relief for Nagy, at this point. For now, he’s still employed.