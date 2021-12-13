Matt Nagy Admits 1 Regret From Sunday Night’s Loss

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy admitted on Monday that he made a mistake punting on 4th-and-inches in the fourth quarter last night.

At the time, the Bears were trailing the Green Bay Packers 38-27 and had the ball at their own 36 with 13:31 remaining in the game. After a five-yard penalty forced a re-kick, the Packers regained possession and immediately went down the field for the game-clinching touchdown.

During his press conference this afternoon, Nagy said he regretted not being more aggressive in that siuation.

“I can understand the fact of going for it there in that situation,” Nagy said, via NBC Chicago. “I don’t think it’s一 I get it. When you look back and you see what happens, when they go on that long drive and they take up the clock and score, you wish you would’ve went for it. That’s the part where you look back as a coach and you go, ‘Damn, that would’ve been a time to do that.’”

To be honest, it shouldn’t have required any hindsight to go for it in that situation. Nagy has got to know better in the moment that he has to try and get the first down.

According to the Surrender Index Twitter account which measures how “cowardly” a decision to punt is, the Bears’ choice to punt on 4th-and-6 after the penalty on the punt on 4th-and-inches ranked in the 81st percentile of cowardly punts this season.

It goes without saying that the original punt would have been an even higher percentage.