Matt Nagy Announces Bears’ Starting QB Against The Lions

On Sunday night, Mitchell Trubisky made his (not so) triumphant return to the starting lineup for the Chicago Bears.

Earlier in the season, the Bears benched Trubisky following his struggles. Nick Foles took over as the starting quarterback, but he suffered an injury two weeks ago that left head coach Matt Nagy with no option but to turn back to Trubisky.

In his first start back, the former No. 2 overall pick’s stat line wasn’t terrible. He threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns, but also added two interceptions en route to a 41-25 loss to Green Bay.

Despite his struggles, Trubisky will get yet another start this weekend. Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Trubisky will start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Nagy says Mitchell Trubisky will start again Sunday vs. the Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

Despite suffering another loss last weekend, the Bears are still in the playoff race in the NFC. Sitting at 5-6 on the season, Chicago is just one game back of the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 7 seed.

With the expanded playoffs, Trubisky might have a shot at redemption by leading his team back to the playoffs.

He’ll face off against a Lions team that fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn just under a week ago.

Chicago and Detroit kick off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.