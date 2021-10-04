Matt Nagy Announces Decision On Bears Starting Quarterback

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked pretty good in their win over the rival Detroit Lions yesterday. But with Andy Dalton on the mend, is Bears head coach Matt Nagy reconsidering who he’s chosen as starting quarterback?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nagy made it clear that he hasn’t changed his mind. He said that, when healthy, Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears.

“We’ve gotta see where Andy’s at health-wise…” Nagy said. “When Andy’s healthy, he’s our starter… Honestly the next two days will be revealing to us.”

With Dalton healthy, Fields will be relegated to the backup job. Nick Foles will serve as the team’s third-stringer.

Fields went 11 of 17 for 209 yards and an interception in Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Lions. He’s 1-1 in two starts and has completed 48-percent of his passes on the season.

As good as he looked at times yesterday, Fields hasn’t necessarily taken the starting job out from under anyone yet.

Matt Nagy has been under the microscope this year. Bears fans have shown a willingness to be patient with their rookie quarterback, but not the head coach.

It’s widely believed that missing the playoffs will cost Nagy his job. So each instance of failure by either Dalton or Fields is likely going to be laid at Nagy’s feet instead.

So far, the Bears are playing steady football with a .500 record. They’re one game behind their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Will Matt Nagy make the right choice at quarterback for the Bears down the stretch?