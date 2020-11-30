NFL Coach Rips His Players Following Sunday’s Loss

It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn’t happy with his team’s performance in Sunday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Nagy went off on his players and assistant coaches during his Monday morning press conference.

The Bears lost to the Packers, 41-25, in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates. Green Bay dominated the game for three-plus quarters before Chicago made a brief run to make it somewhat close in the final minutes.

Nagy is clearly not pleased with his team’s effort.

“I hope none of us slept last night,” Nagy said on Monday morning. “If you really care, and you understand what we put out last night, then you’ll fix it.”

Nagy wasn’t done calling out his own players.

“Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency,” he continued. “Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing.”

Yikes.

It’s understandable for a head coach to be frustrated with his team’s performance, but it’s very rare to see one go as far as Nagy is doing this morning.

But maybe that’s what the Bears need him to do.

Chicago fell to 5-6 on the season with Sunday night’s loss, while Green Bay improved to 8-3.