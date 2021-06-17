With training camp coming up next month, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has set a clear hierarchy for his team at quarterback.

Veteran free agent signing Andy Dalton is the team’s starter, at least for now. Behind him are this year’s first-round pick Justin Fields and Nick Foles, in that order.

Nagy made it clear this week that while he’s not ready to anoint Fields the team’s starting quarterback, he is firmly ahead of Foles as the No. 2 and would get the nod if Dalton were to go down.

“As far as the depth chart goes, this is where we’re at with Andy as the #1, with Justin as the #2, with Nick as the #3, but all three of those guys know that you need to produce, you need to play well, you need to compete, you need to be the best quarterback you can be,” Nagy said Wednesday, via WGNTV. “Then it’s going to be pretty easy for us to be able to see who that is and how that goes. “Then they’ll be a process and a plan, we’re gonna stick to that. That plan’s not going to change tomorrow, the plan’s not going to change in training camp, the plan is a plan, and it’s been thought out.”

Not surprisingly, many Bears fans are already clamoring for Fields to begin his career as QB1. After all, the franchise is in dire need of a legitimate franchise signal caller, and the Bears surrendered some valuable assets to trade up and pick the Ohio State product 11th overall in April.

However, even with Fields drawing early rave reviews and getting standing ovations at Wrigley Field, Nagy has been adamant that they won’t rush the rookie along.

It sounds like Fields is fine with this approach.

For #Bears fans itching for Justin Fields to start… his quote today that stood out: “great things don’t happen all at once.” — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) June 17, 2021

When Fields does get his chance to start, the job will remain his as long as he stays healthy and performs well.