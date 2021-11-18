Matt Nagy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Losing Streak

The last few weeks haven’t exactly been sunshine and rainbows for the Chicago Bears. The NFC North club has lost four straight games and now finds itself near the bottom of the conference standings.

During their current losing streak, the Bears have dropped matchups with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. Chicago’s most recent defeat came at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 before going on bye this past weekend.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been searching for answers to stop his team’s current skid, but recognizes that it will take a whole group effort to turn things around. He summed up exactly who’s to blame for Chicago’s current losing streak: everyone.

“It’s no one’s fault other than everybody’s,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

One of the few bright spots during the Bears current rough patch is rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The 2021 first-round pick, who Chicago traded up to select, racked up more than 275 yards of total offense in each of his last two starts. Each and every game, he seems to show more and more signs of being a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

But for the time being, the Bears are in a rut. This year, Chicago’s offense ranks second to last in the league in yards per game (280.7) and and tied for 30th in points per game (16.7).

Nagy will surely have used the bye week to make some crucial adjustments, but it’s unclear how much Chicago will be able to turn things around in its final eight games. The Bears will face a huge challenge in these next four weeks with games against the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Packers.

Time will tell if Nagy is able to rally his team to a better second half soon enough.