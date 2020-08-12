Matt Nagy Has Simple Comment On Bears’ QB Competition

The Chicago Bears’ QB competition is beginning in earnest despite the franchise’s offseason being interrupted by COVID-19.

Training camp is officially underway, meaning offseason acquisition Nick Foles and incumbent Mitch Trubisky are out on the field working out with teammates. They aren’t in pads yet though, and there will be no preseason games to judge the quarterbacks on.

The outcome of this competition will likely define the Bears‘ season, and could have an impact on the trajectory of head coach Matt Nagy’s career in Chicago.

Thus far, Nagy said everything is copacetic regarding his quarterbacks in the early portions of camp.

Matt Nagy said "so far, so good" today with Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky throwing to receivers actually running routes. First time they've been able to do that at Halas Hall. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 12, 2020

In his third season, Trubisky started 15 games in 2019, throwing for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Once thought of as the Bears’ QB of the future, his foothold in Chicago is tenuous at best.

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Foles in as a free agent before last season, but a collarbone injury limited him to only four games. He wound up losing his position to rookie Gardner Minshew.

We’ll see how the quarterback competition in the Windy City heats up over the next few weeks.