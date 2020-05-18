Matt Nagy Has Honest Comment On Bears’ QB Competition

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is overseeing the first true QB competition of his short tenure with the team.

Former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky – fresh off having his fifth-year option declined – is the incumbent, but faces a challenge from longtime backup Nick Foles. The Bears acquired the former Super Bowl MVP (and the remaining three years on his massive contract) in a trade with Jacksonville two months ago.

But with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in place, Nagy thinks it may be a while before the QB competition is resolved. He told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Trubisky and Foles will have to make the most out of whatever reps they’re given once teams finally get together for live practices.

“Mitch isn’t gonna be able to do it [in the spring], and Nick isn’t gonna be able to do it,” Nagy said. “So it’s gonna be very important, in whatever time we’re given — it’s just a fact, there’s just not going to be as much time for that to naturally happen — for us to see it. It’ll all play itself out. And because there’s zero agendas in this thing, because there’s complete honesty, it’s very healthy. Credit to both of these guys, Mitch and Nick, they’re both really good people.”

The Bears went 12-4 and won the NFC North in 2018 during Nagy’s first year in charge. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl that year, delivering a vast improvement as an NFL sophomore.

But Trubisky regressed in 2019 as the Bears went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Despite continuing to speak glowingly about Trubisky through the end of the year, the team decided to give him some competition with Foles and declined his fifth-year option.

