Matt Nagy Has Honest Expectation For Bears Offense in 2021

Last season, the Chicago Bears had one of the least explosive offenses in the NFL. That’s something head coach Matt Nagy wants to change this fall, that’s for sure.

Nagy was labeled an offensive guru when he first joined the Bears in 2018. His reputation took a bit of a hit due to the lack of success the past two seasons, but he believes better days are ahead for the franchise.

During an interview on the “Under Center” podcast, Nagy said that now is the time for Chicago to start producing on the offensive side of the football.

“I think what we’ve put together -Ryan Pace has done such an amazing job of building the last three years – this roster that we have, we have a lot of depth,” Nagy said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “And so now to be able to have the time to put together, we feel like we’re going to have a great opportunity offensively to to do what we need to do. The time is now, we know that and we’re looking forward to it.

“You can’t live in the past. And that’s not what we’re going to do. I refuse to allow that to happen. This is a new season, and so we got a fresh start. So let’s see what we can do with it.”

The Bears’ hopes of being a much-improved team on offense rest on the shoulders of their starting quarterback – whoever that may be. Nagy will have to choose either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Nagy plans on running the football a bit more this season. That would make a lot of sense considering how well David Montgomery played during the 2020 season.

With so much pressure on Nagy and Pace to have success this year, it’s imperative that Chicago shows signs of growth this upcoming season.

The Bears will start the 2021 season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.