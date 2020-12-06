Matt Nagy Has Troubling Comment Following Sunday’s Loss

The Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Nagy continue to find new ways to lose. Sunday’s debacle against the Detroit Lions was just the latest in a series of unacceptable meltdowns.

The Bears put together perhaps their strongest offensive performance against their division rival. Mitch Trubisky looked the role of starting quarterback and led Chicago to a season-high 30 points. However, he fumbled late in his own territory which resulted in a quick Lions touchdown. The Bears lost 34-30, falling to 5-7 and tied for last in the NFC North. Chicago has dropped six games in a row.

Throughout the season, but especially after Sunday’s heartbreaker, the media demanded answers from Nagy. A reporter asked the third-year head coach why the Bears had fallen apart over the last two seasons.

Nagy’s answer shocked the press room.

“I don’t know,” he responded, courtesy of Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Why have the Bears fallen apart over the last two seasons? "I don't know," Matt Nagy says. And that's why he's done. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 6, 2020

Those three words were the last thing that Bears fans wanted to hear after the six-game skid Chicago just had.

But it’s what the city has come to expect from it’s NFL team over the last few years. The Bears are just two seasons removed from a 12-4 regular season and a playoff berth but somehow everything has gone south. The organization lacks consistent quarterback play and the on-the-field coaching has reached a new low.

Although the season isn’t over, Nagy’s seat grows hotter by the second. If the team isn’t able to salvage a .500 record, at the bare minimum, it’s almost a guarantee that the Bears will go a different direction. Already on Sunday before the game, a report emerged naming Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald as a possible successor to Nagy.

After a week of practice, Chicago will try to stop the bleeding next Sunday against the Houston Texans.

A loss at Soldier Field to a 4-8 opponent would probably be the final nail in Nagy’s coffin.