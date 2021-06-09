Matt Nagy Describes What He’s Seen From Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears invested heavily in Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback of the future. Thus far, he’s showing positive signs in his development.

Last week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t hesitate to praise Fields, saying the No. 11 overall pick has been “everything we thought he would be” through OTAs.

Now, with the team in the middle of minicamp, Fields continues to perform well. Reports out of practice on Wednesday indicated the former Ohio State star had a strong showing.

Afterwards, Nagy said that Fields has displayed a “rip your heart out” mentality on the field.

Matt Nagy said @justnfields has a "rip your heart out" mentality and was impressed by the rookie in practice today.#Bears #NFL — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) June 9, 2021

It should be no surprise that Nagy is commending Fields’ competitive fire. You’re talking about a kid who played through a painful rib injury in the College Football Playoff, and before that, was one of the leading voices arguing for the return of college football last fall.

There is a long way to go before Fields plays in a regular season game for the Bears, and when the season begins, he’ll likely be the team’s No. 2 quarterback. It is still too early to say how his career will turn out.

But one thing we feel comfortable predicting is that if he’s ultimately unsuccessful in the NFL, it won’t be for a lack of effort and focus.