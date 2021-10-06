Matt Nagy Names Bears Starting QB “Going Forward”

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been insisting that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting quarterback when healthy. On Wednesday afternoon, he finally changed his stance on that matter.

Nagy told the media this afternoon that Justin Fields will be the Bears’ starting quarterback moving forward.

After a rough debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Fields bounced back this past Sunday with a steady performance against the Detroit Lions. He completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 209 yards and an interception.

Even though Fields hasn’t really taken the NFL by storm, it’s imperative that Chicago allows him to learn from his rookie mistakes. As he starts to get more comfortable in Nagy’s system, the fans should see better results on the field.

Besides, the Bears invested way too much draft capital into Fields. It would be foolish to keep him on the bench for the majority of this season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy says it’ll be Justin Fields starting at QB vs. Raiders and going forward. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 6, 2021

Fields will get to prove why he was named the Bears’ starting quarterback this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas’ defense has really struggled this season, so Fields could be in line for a big day. Unfortunately for the rookie quarterback, he won’t have running back David Montgomery by his side due to a knee injury.

Chicago fans, are you excited for the Justin Fields era?