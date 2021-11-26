Matt Nagy Offers Update On QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears were able to knock off the Detroit Lions without the services of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. But by the looks of things, they may have to go a while longer without him.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy revealed that Fields is dealing with cracked ribs. He said that Fields has not been throwing since Sunday and that there is no timetable on his return.

Fields has gone 2-6 as a starter for the Bears this season. But he was knocked out of this past Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has played well for the Bears over the last 1.5 games. Since coming in for Fields in Week 11, he’s completing 56-percent of his passes for 518 yards and three touchdowns with a 93.3 passer rating.

It’s been a rough rookie season for Justin Fields this year. In addition to his 2-6 record, he’s completing 58.1-percent of his passes for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns with eight picks. On the ground, he has 311 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears offense ranks in the bottom five and head coach Matt Nagy’s job is reportedly on the line in the weeks to come.

The sooner Fields returns and gives Nagy the ability to develop him, the better his odds of staying get.

Will Justin Fields return to the starting lineup this season? Or should he sit the rest of this one out?